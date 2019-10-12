Mohanlal ivory possession case: Probe by special team sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the High Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a special team into the granting of ownership certificate for the four ivories seized from the residence of actor Mohanlal at Thevara here in 2012.

Petitioner James Mathew of Pathanamthitta, a retired forester, said Income Tax officials had seized two pairs of ivories and 13 artefacts. However, no case was registered for illegal possession of the artefacts.



The petitioner submitted at the time of the seizure, the actor did not have a certificate of possession as mandated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Later, the government had issued a possession certificate. However, the government’s decision is in violation of the Act, the petitioner submitted.