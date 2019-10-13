2 policemen suspended for corruption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two civil police officers of Poojappura police station have been placed under suspension for accepting bribe.

They had allegedly received bribe from a contractor setting up the amusement park at Poojappura ground as part of Navarathri celebrations. Manmadhan and Prakashan are the suspended officers.

Poojappura CI, K Premkumar is also allegedly involved in the case and is likely to be suspended within two days. Suneesh Babu, Cantonment AC said, “Premkumar had taken Rs 20,000 and the CPOs, Rs 10,000 from the contractor. Since Premkumar is in the rank of circle inspector, the DGP has to issue the order.”