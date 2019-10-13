Home States Kerala

After Koodathayi, Crime Branch to probe another mysterious death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Crime Branch bringing the sensational Koodathayi serial murder case into the fore by conducting a re-postmortem after exhuming the remains, another case of unnatural death reported at Bharathannoor near Nedumangad in the district 10 years ago is all set to be probed by the Crime Branch in a similar manner. 

The officers will also record statements of relatives and local residents. Crime Branch sources said that the case will be investigated by Crime Branch DySP K Harikrishnan who is also probing the PSC exam fraud case. Recently, a decision was made in the Police Department that all pending cases under Crime Branch should be re-investigated and cracked as part of restructuring the department. 

Adarsh Vijayan, a 14-year-old boy, was found dead in a pond near his residence at Bharathannoor on April 5, 2009. He left home after his mother told him to buy milk. Though the relatives did not suspect anything suspicious initially, it was found in the post-mortem report that his death was due to a deep injury behind his head. Besides, there was no water from the pond in his stomach. 

The Pangode police had initiated a probe but they could not find any breakthrough. Later, the then  Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan ordered a Crime Branch probe based on a complaint by Adarsh’s father Vijayan. However, they could not find any vital evidence. Now, the Crime Branch officers are expecting a break-through in the case following the Koodathayi case. 

Adarsh’s relatives said that the boy carried money and they suspected he was targeted for it. Vijayan said the pond where his son’s body was found was not so popular in the village and hence there was no possibility of Adarsh going there to have a bath.

