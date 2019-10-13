Goof-up by I-T sleuths as they knock wrong door

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TM Varghese, a farmer of Chottanikkara, was caught in surprise when a convoy of vehicles swooped down on his house on Friday and a group of 10 persons in formals rushed into the house. For nearly two hours, Varghese remained totally boggled as he did not have any idea about the questions being hurled at him by the officers.

It took a while for him to understand that the officers were from Income Tax Department and they had come all the way to raid his house as part of an investigation. Meanwhile, the officers found a mismatch in the details provided by Varghese during questioning and did another round of verification. It was only then they realised they had picked on the wrong person.