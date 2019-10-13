I-T raid at AICC cashier’s house in Chottanikkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Congress leaders, the heat is now on the All India Congress Committee (AICC) itself as a special team of Income Tax (I-T) Department from New Delhi carried out a raid at the residence of its cashier T Mathew Varghese at Kureekad in Chottanikkara, near Kochi. The search was part of the probe into funds received by the AICC and its office-bearers.

The raid began at 6 am on Friday and lasted till midnight. It resumed at 10 am on Saturday and ended by 4 pm. Even the officers of the I-T investigation unit in Kochi were not informed about the raid.

According to I-T sources, Mathew has information about the funds received by the AICC for several decades. “The I-T team collected bank account details and a few documents from his residence. The sleuths also recorded the statement of Mathew on Saturday,” a source said.

“The I-T Department has launched a probe into funds received by the AICC when the Congress-led government was in power at the Centre. Mathew is associated with AICC and has been handling its financial aspects for decades. A senior officer from the I-T investigation unit in Kochi also assisted the team,” the source said.

Mathew, 83, had handled the accounts of AICC for over 40 years in New Delhi. Due to an ailment, he returned to Chottanikkara a few years ago. However, when Ahmed Patel was appointed the treasurer of the AICC, Mathew was recalled to New Delhi to assist him. Recently, he returned to his native place for treatment purpose. Ahmed’s son Faisal Patel is now facing an ED probe related to Sterling Biotech Bank fraud case.

In a goof-up, the I-T team initially carried out a search at the house of a person named T M Varghese in Chottanikkara, mistaking him for the AICC cashier on Friday. However, two hours into the raid, they realised the mistake and left the place.