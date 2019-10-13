Kerala man attacks waiter for serving beef instead of pork

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A customer of a hotel in Vazhakkulam near Muvattupuzha attacked the waiter for serving beef instead of his actual order of pork on Friday.

Arun Sreedhar, an owner of a computer firm in the city and regular customer of Raju's Hotel got into the ruckus after the waiter Sonu Tomy served beef curry to him.

"The case was wrongly interpreted by the public. Arun went to the hotel to have pork and tapioca. He was allergic to beef. But Sonu Tomy, the supplier accidentally served beef instead of pork. This infuriated Arun who threw the curry on to the face of Tomy and thereby resulted in successive assaults," said Ajith Kumar, head constable, Vazhakkulam police station.



The police have refuted the claims of political interests in the case.

"It was not an issue of selling beef. All of them are neighbours and their shops are next to each others. The case has no motive for revenge and the injuries weren't severe. Arun is a regular customer of Joshy's hotel. It was an impulsive act and has no political motive," he said.

Though the case is registered, both parties have reached a compromise. "As it is a public assault, the police have to take action. Both parties have filed a case against each other. As per rule, we will continue the probe. However, both of them have reached a compromise on the issue," said Kumar

Earlier, DYFI workers organised a protest march in Vazhakkulam by demanding the arrest of Arun Sreedhar.