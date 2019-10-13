Man cured of deformity ecstatic over Mariam Thresia’s canonisation

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Mathew D Pellissery, a native of Ammadam, is in a state of joy as Sr Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan is being raised to the altars on Sunday. He believes that his limp was cured through the intercession of Mariam Thresia.

Though he wished to attend the canonisation in Rome, age-related ailments restricted him from travelling. “These days, with the help of technology, we witness the ceremony live. Hence, I have no worries. I had attended the beatification ceremony in 2000,” he said. Mathew was born with a limp on both legs and with strong faith and determination, he prayed continuously for 33 days to Mariam Thresia and fasted. It is said that one night, he saw the saintly nun in a dream and when he woke up, he found that he was healed. His mother too dreamt of her son being healed by Mariam Thresia.

Mathew worked in the museum that showcases the life of Mariam Thresia at Kuzhikkattussery for many years. At the age of 69, Mathew enjoys a life of bliss after retirement.

Representing Pellissery family, Mathew’s sister Jisha Pellissery, who is a nun serving in South Africa, will take part in the canonisation.