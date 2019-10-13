Home States Kerala

Mariam Thresia to be elevated to sainthood on Sunday

Published: 13th October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All eyes will be on St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday when Pope Francis elevates five Blessed, including Sr Mariam Thresia from Thrissur, to the altar.

Thousands of faithful from across the world have flocked to Rome to witness the historic event, in which Cardinal John Henry Newman of England, Sr Giuseppina Vannini of Italy, Sr Dulce Lopes of Brazil and Marguerite Bays of Switzerland will also be elevated to sainthood.

Mariam Thresia is the fourth Catholic saint from Kerala, after St Alphonsa, St Kuriakose Chavara and St Euphrasia. 

As a precursor to the canonisation, a special prayer vigil was held at the Santa Maria Maggiore, Major Basilica. Mar Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop of Thrissur Archdiocese, and Mar Jacob Manathodath of Palakkad diocese, took part in the service. A tapestry with the portrait of Blessed Mariam Thresia has been unveiled on the facade of St Peter’s Basilica. Postulator Fr Benedict Vadakkekara had already handed over the reliquary containing the relics of the nun to the Liturgical Office of the Basilica. During the canonisation it will be installed on the altar for veneration. 

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the Indian delegation at the ceremony. T N Prathapan, MP, has also gone to witness the canonisation. Cardinal George Alencherry will offer a Thanksgiving Mass on Monday at St Anastasia’s Basilica in Rome, in which 51 Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church will be co-celebrants.

According to the official spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, nearly 400 priests and nuns will take part in the ceremony. “Around 2,000 laity members have also flown to Rome to witness the historic moment,” he said.

