One more officer held in excise custodial death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday recorded the arrest of one more excise official in connection with the alleged custodial death of Ranjith Kumar. The team recorded the arrest of civil excise officer M O Benny after he surrendered before the police on Saturday. Five other persons are already under arrest in the case.

Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tirur in Malappuram district, was allegedly tortured by the excise officials which led to his death on October 1. The excise officials had claimed that Ranjith was taken to the hospital at Pavaratty after he fell unconscious and showed symptoms of seizure. However, hospital authorities said Ranjith was brought dead to the hospital.

Postmortem report revealed the presence of multiple internal injuries and a case was charged under Section 302 of IPC against the excise officials. One more person of the total seven accused is yet to be taken into custody by the police.