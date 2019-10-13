Home States Kerala

Thozhiyoor murder key accused held after evading cops for 25 yrs 

 In a major development, the Thrissur Crime Branch team arrested Moideen, 49, a native of Chavakkad, in connection with the controversial Thozhiyoor Sunil murder case, on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major development, the Thrissur Crime Branch team arrested Moideen, 49, a native of Chavakkad, in connection with the controversial Thozhiyoor Sunil murder case, on Saturday.

RSS activist Thozhiyoor Sunil was hacked to death by a group of people who entered his house on the night of December 4, 1994. The then investigating officer Guruvayur CI Sivadasan Pillai booked nine people in connection with the case, of which four were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sessions Court, Thrissur. 

Biji, Baburaj, Rafeeq and Haridas, all CPM activists, spent more than three months in jail as the court sentenced them to life imprisonment. 

But the state’s anti-terrorist squad submitted a report that the murder was committed by the extremist group Jamait-Ul-Ishaniya led by Saidalavi Anwar. The report also revealed the involvement of the same group in seven other murder cases, including Vadanapilly Rajeev murder and Mathilakam Santhosh murder. Based on the report, the four convicts approached the High Court and the four main accused in the case were acquitted in 1997.

The High Court had also ordered the state government to conduct a re-investigation into the case. In 2017, the state government directed Thrissur Crime Branch led by DySP K A Suresh Babu to conduct a reprobe that ended up in the arrest of Moideen. 

According to the police, Saidalavi Anwar, who is considered as one of the founder leaders of Indian Mujahiddein, has been charged with murder in four cases spread across Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Anwar flew to Dubai during the investigation of these cases and is suspected to be associated with extremist outfits in  Afghanistan and Syria.

Justice at last for four convicts
“It has been a long-fought battle for us. Though we were acquitted of murder charges in 1997, it was still a bad mark on us until the actual culprits were caught. We had asked the governments all these while to conduct a re-investigation as directed by the High Court, but it never happened until the Pinarayi government came to power,” said Babu Raj, one of the acquitted persons.

 Though the police have caught an accused now, the price we had to pay was huge. Haridas, one among the four who were acquitted, breathed his last five years ago. Haridas suffered from severe health issues owing to custodial torture.  He was a TB patient which led to his death. “The police tortured us for 11 days in custody and we had to agree to confess whatever they wanted. Those were the horrible days in our life, which still haunt us,” added Babu Raj. He said that four of them were picked up by the police only to get rid of the case. In reality, we were sleeping at our houses when the murder happened. Similar murders could have been avoided if the Sunil murder case was  probed properly.

