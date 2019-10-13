Toddler who fell off jeep was rescued by autorickshaw driver

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The story of a one-year-old toddler who had fallen off her mother’s lap from a running jeep had gained much media attention recently. At that time it was reported that the forest officials with the Eravikulam National Park had rescued the child from the middle of the highway.

However the visuals retrieved from the CCTV camera at the forest check post show an autorickshaw driver named Kanakaraj first spotting the child crawling on the highway and handing him over to the forest officials on night duty at the check post.

The incident occurred at Rajamala at 10 pm on September 8. The couple-Satish and Satyabhama- natives of Kampilikandam, was returning from Palani after a temple visit.

While negotiating a curve at 5th Mile near Rajamala, the girl slipped out of the lap of Satyabhama, who was sitting near the front door. The parents drove off unaware of the fact that the kid had fallen off the vehicle.

The couple realised that the child was missing only after they reached home. Meanwhile the child was taken to the hospital by the Forest Department officials and the Munnar police, who later handed over the kid to her parents.The forest officials had earlier claimed that the child was rescued from the highway by them, hiding information about Kanakaraj, who was the real saviour.

The officials had found a child crawling on the road from the live CCTV visuals. However they didn’t attempt to rescue her as they feared it was a ghost. The officials also warned Kanakaraj who arrived there not to drive ahead as the place was a haunted one.

They informed him that they just saw the ghost of a child on the CCTV. Ignoring the warning, Kanakaraj walked towards the toddler, took her and handed her over to the officials. The forest officials have not yet responded about the incident.