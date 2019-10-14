Home States Kerala

Dutch king, queen to reach Kochi for two-day tour

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will arrive in Kochi for a two-day visit on Thursday. 

Published: 14th October 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with their daughters.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will arrive in Kochi for a two-day visit on Thursday. The visit to Kochi will be the final leg of their five-day-long India tour.

In his maiden visit to India, the king will first arrive in New Delhi on October 14 before travelling to Mumbai. He will reach Nedumbassery airport at 1 pm in a charted flight from Mumbai. Later, he will be visiting Mattanchery Palace and office of Dutch company Nedspice in Kochi on the same day. He will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6 pm. The chief minister is also hosting a dinner for the Dutch delegates.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima will travel to Alappuzha on Friday. They will have a houseboat ride there at 10.15 am. Later, they will take part in a function in which MoUs related to cooperation with Kerala government in Port and IT sectors will be signed. 

