Elderly woman strangled by son, buried near home

Kollam police said Savithri Amma was killed by Sunil Kumar for refusing to hand over the title deed of the house for getting a loan

Published: 14th October 2019 10:31 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 84-year-old woman from Chemmamukku in Kollam was strangled by her son and the body buried on the premises of their Neethi Nagar residence, it has emerged. Kollam East police said Savithri Amma was killed by Sunil Kumar reportedly for refusing to hand over the title deed of the house for availing a loan. He has been arrested.

The autopsy of Savithri Amma’s body, which was exhumed in the light of the latest developments, indicated that she was done to death. “Preliminary findings showed that Savithri Amma was strangled by Sunil and later buried on the premises to avoid suspicion. After the incident, Sunil also tried to avoid outsiders from visiting the house which raised the suspicion of neighbours,” said M Manoj, Station House Officer, Kollam East police.

The accused has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody

The body was disposed of allegedly with the help of a friend, Kuttan, alias ‘Auto’ Kuttan, who has since gone underground. A hunt is on to nab him. Officers said the woman had vanished on September 5. But the murder came to  light after Savithri Amma’s daughter Lali lodged a police complaint on September 12 saying her mother had gone missing. A detailed investigation followed and Sunil was taken into custody. It was then that he revealed details of the sinister plot. 

According to police, Sunil used to assault Savithri Amma for money and this was corroborated by  Lali.
“My mother was often assaulted by him demanding money. Whenever I visited her, she used to complain about my brother’s actions,” Lali told reporters on Sunday. 

