Koodathayi murders: Body parts’samples not yet sent to forensic lab

KOZHIKODE: The investigation into the Koodathayi serial killings has turned out to be a big challenge for the District Crime Branch, which formed separate special investigation teams (SITs), for multiple reasons. While state police chief Loknath Behera cited lack of scientific evidence and witnesses as the main challenges, police sources say there are more reasons.

The samples of the mortal remains of victims exhumed from the graves have not been sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory, Kannur, though district Rural SP KG Simon had told media persons earlier that they were sent there. When TNIE contacted the lab, sources there confirmed this. TNIE has also learnt that a decision on sending the samples would be taken only after confirming that the lab has the facilities to undertake the DNA test and trace cyanide from the remains after so many years.

Twice-closed case

The mysterious death of Roy Thomas, former husband of prime accused Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, is the base of all six murder cases registered by the CB. It happened on September 30, 2011. After the postmortem report pointed out that he had died after consuming cyanide, P H Joseph, son of Tom Thomas’ younger brother, lodged a complaint with the Kodenchery police seeking a probe in 2011. However, the cops closed the case, stating it was a case of suicide. Later, Roy Thomas’ sister Renji filed a complaint with the district rural police chief’s office seeking a reinvestigation this year.

Based on the complaint, the Special Branch initiated a probe and submitted a source report to former rural SP M Abdul Kareem hinting at possible multiple murder.

The rural police chief had forwarded the report to former Thamarassery DySP Abdul Khader for a detailed investigation. After initiating a probe, the DySP closed the case stating the same finding as that of Kodenchery police. His report also stated that all other deaths happened in a similar manner were mere coincidence and that there was no link with each other.

The ongoing probe by the District Crime Branch was ordered by the present Rural SP, K G Simon, after finding that there was meat in the source report. However, the Crime Branch team may face the question on the relevance of reopening the twice-closed case based on the same source report.

Scientific proof

The lone scientific evidence the police have is the autopsy report of Roy Thomas and cops do not have much hope in the DNA test and tracing of cyanide from the decomposed body parts of the other victims. In fact, the probe team is still at the same stage as Kodenchery police faced in 2011 in collecting scientific and concrete evidence. In addition, the police are yet to take a final call on sending the samples to the forensic lab in Kannur.

Police sources said the possibility of tracing cyanide from the mortal remains of the victims after several years is grim. “Hence, the samples will be sent to the Kannur lab only after confirming its facilities for doing the tests. That is why the procedure is getting delayed,” said a source. The District Crime Branch had collected samples of teeth, hair and vertebra of two victims—Sily and Alfine, wife and daughter, respectively, of Jolly’s current husband Shaju—from their graves, but had drawn a blank on the remains of Tom Thomas, wife Annamma and her brother Mathew Manjadiyil, sources said.

Lack of eyewitnesses

Yet another challenge is the lack of eyewitnesses. As the six deaths happened in a span of 14 years, police have not been able to find an eyewitness. However, sources hinted at chances of finding eyewitnesses in the murder of Shaju’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Alfine.

Another cause for concern is that the five newly-registered cases are based only on Jolly’s confessions and she may change her statement in the court.