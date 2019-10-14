Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Shaju summoned for 3rd round of quizzing

Husband of Jolly, prime accused in Koodathayi killings, to be grilled in connection with murder of first wife, daughter.

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi multiple killing will on Monday interrogate Shaju Sakariya, husband of prime accused Jolly. And Shaju was summoned by the district crime branch (DCB) for third-round of quizzing at the Rural Police Headquarters in Vadakara. 

According to police sources, Shaju will be questioned mainly in connection with the murder of his first wife Sily and one-and-half-year-old daughter Alfine. The DCB had questioned Shaju on October 7 and released him after recording his statements. Now, the probe team wants to confront him with the accused to get greater clarity in their earlier statements. In addition, the probe team will also quiz them individually. 

Meanwhile,  questioning of all the three accused continued on Sunday. The interrogation took place from 10am-2pm. It is believed the accused did not make any major revelation on Sunday. The police are trying to gather maximum evidence and statements from the accused before the custody period ends on Wednesday. Sources said if more time is required for interrogation, the probe team will approach court seeking further extension of custody. 

