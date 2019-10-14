People’s panel on CRZ formed
KOCHI: A meeting of experts, lawyers and environment activists held in Ernakulam on Saturday formed a People’s Commission on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) to expose the violations in the coastal districts and create awareness on the need to protect the coastal areas.