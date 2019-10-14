Thousands take part in prayers at Mariam Thresia Pilgrim Centre

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thousands of believers thronged the Mariam Thresia pilgrim centre at Kuzhikkattussery in Thrissur for prayers on Sunday, as she was elevated to sainthood in a ceremony held in the Vatican. Local people and nuns in Holy Family convent gathered at the old church, here to witness the ceremony in the Vatican through online telecast and it was followed by a Holy Mass. Many prayed at the tomb of Mariam Thresia while some even wept, sharing their troubles in life.

As a part of celebrating the canonisation, Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) Thrissur archdiocese took out a vehicle rally to Kuzhikkattussery, before the beginning of the official ceremony in the Vatican. Women, youngsters and elders, led by Vicar Jose Valooran, took part in the rally that concluded at Kuzhikkattussery. With a strong presence of the Catholic community in the district, Thrissur is now home to two saints of Syro-Malabar church. St Euphrasia, who belongs to Ollur, was elevated to sainthood in 2014 after which believers from all parts visit the pilgrim centre here.

The third-generation family members of Sr Mariam Thresia were in the Vatikan to attend the event while over 60 nuns from Holy Family congregation also took part. A delegation of bishops had been camping in the Vatikan ahead of the ceremony and a group of politicians including T N Prathapan, Thrissur MP, was also there.