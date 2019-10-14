Home States Kerala

When institutions fail, individuals have to stand up: Kannan Gopinathan

The former IAS officer compared the situation of Kashmiris to the first vaccination of a baby.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kannan Gopinath

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We have to become a citizen who is aware of his rights, who is ready to question if his rights are denied,” said Kannan Gopinathan, the IAS officer who recently stepped down from service citing denial of freedom of expression of Kashmiris after the abrogation of Article 370. 

Speaking at an event organised by Janakeeya Prathiroda Samithi here on Sunday, he reiterated that each individual has to stand up for what he/she believes in. Explaining the reason behind his resignation, he said, “It was more important to be a citizen than a civil servant. I did not resign on the decision to revoke 370, but on the violation of the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.” 

The former IAS officer compared the situation of Kashmiris to the first vaccination of a baby. According to him: “Upon being injected for the first time, the baby tends to cry. Instead of giving the infant the freedom to cry, what happens if his mouth is covered. Kashmiri’s right to express is stifled similarly,” he said. 

He also spoke about the circulation of fake news via Whatsapp. “These days, the younger generation tends to quit Whatsapp groups easily. Once they understand that elderly people like their parents believe in the fake news circulated on WhatsApp, they quit the group instead of explaining the facts to them,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannan Gopinathan freedom of expression Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir fake news
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp