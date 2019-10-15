Chennithala demands KT Jaleel’s resignation over ‘mark donation’ row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday called for the resignation of Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel alleging that the minister’s office intervened in securing pass marks for a BTech student, who had failed in the sixth-semester supplementary examination conducted by MG University. He said the minister should face a judicial probe after stepping down from the post.

Chennithala said the student had applied for an additional one mark under the NSS scheme, but the university declined it stating she had already availed of that in her earlier supplementary examination.

“The university vice-chancellor had also rejected the application for the grace mark. Later, the minister’s private secretary intervened and presented a request in this regard before the university syndicate as an ‘out of agenda’ matter,” he said.

“The Left members of the syndicate used this opportunity and five grace marks were awarded to more students, including this applicant. The minister has made a mockery of the examination system,” said Chennithala.

It may be noted that an adalat was called at MG University to address the mark-related requests received by the minister from students. It was inaugurated by the minister through video-conferencing as he was out of station.

Chennithala said the minister had earlier intervened in awarding additional marks to another BTech student of Kerala Technical University. “He had then said that it was given on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

“There may be several such instances, wherein the minister had intervened for providing grace marks. To get a clear picture, the minister should resign and face a judicial inquiry,” said Chennithala.