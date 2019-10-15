Crime Branch exhumes body of 14-year-old who died decade ago

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has exhumed the body of a 14-year-old boy, who had died under mysterious circumstances 10 years ago, to ascertain the cause of death. The body of Adarsh Vijayakumar, a native of Bharathanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district, was exhumed by a Crime Branch team led by DySP K Harikrishnan on Monday after the boy’s family raised doubts about his death.

The mortal remains were collected in the presence of a forensic surgeon. The body parts, mostly bones, will now be examined at the Forensic Science Laboratory. DySP Harikrishnan said the decision to exhume the body was taken after consulting forensic experts.

“There was a positive opinion that the exhumation will help find the cause of death,” he said. Crime Branch sources said DNA and diatom tests would be done on the exhumed samples. Diatom test is done to check whether the death occurred due to drowning.



“Our first priority is to identify the cause of death. Then only will we be able to decide on the next course of action,” he said.

Adarsh was found dead in a pond close to his house on April 5, 2009. The boy had gone out to buy milk and never returned.