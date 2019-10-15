Home States Kerala

DySP Samuel destroyed evidence in Sr Abhaya case, says prosecution

The prosection produced a note by Samuel that had stated that he had handed over the materials to the court.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The material evidence in the Sister Abhaya case were destroyed by former Crime Branch DySP K Samuel, the prosecution has told the CBI Special Court hearing the sensational case on Monday.

The prosecution argued that Abhaya’s veil, slippers, water bottle and personal diary were destroyed while they were kept in the strong room of the Sub-divisional Magistrate Court, Kottayam. The prosecution argued that the evidence were obliterated to help the accused.

The prosecution also produced Divakaran Nair, a former Upper Division Clerk at SDM Court, Kottayam, who worked there in 1990s, who told the court about the procedures followed when material evidence is brought to the court by investigating agency. He said the materials are verified twice - first by the senior superintendent and then by the section clerk - before it is transferred to the strong room. The prosecution said this procedure was not followed in Abhaya case.

The prosection produced a note by Samuel that had stated that he had handed over the materials to the court. However, the list only had the superintendent’s initials and hadn’t been vetted by the clerk.It lacked the file number. Samuel connived with the superintendent to forge the list to make it appear as though evidence had been handed over to the court. But in reality they hadn’t been.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Abhaya
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp