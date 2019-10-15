Ex-deputy tahsildar booked for ‘communal’ statement

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Munnar police on Monday registered a non-bailable case against former Devikulam deputy tahsildar Raveendran for his statement that allegedly incites communal riots.

Munnar SI KM Santosh registered the case against Raveendran, 70, of Mangala Mundakal, Peringassery, Munnar, who is the key accused, and Mariyadas, 55, the second accused, based on a complaint filed by Binu Pappachan, of Puthan Veettil, Munnar.

Recently, former Devikulam sub-collector Renu Raj had cancelled the title deeds issued by Raveendran to Mariyadas.

Raj cancelled four out of 15 title deeds issued to Mariyadas based on a High Court directive. The sub-collector had found out that the deeds were forged.