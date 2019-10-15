IMA inquiry on into doc’s faith healing ‘endorsement’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated an inquiry against one of its members who allegedly gave his stamp of approval to faith healing. The inquiry has been initiated against Dr VK Sreenivasan, a paediatrician with Amala Institute of Medical Sciences in Thrissur, whose comment in a leading Malayalam daily stirred up a hornet’s nest.

In the article, Sreenivasan recalled the incident involving Christopher, an infant with severe breathing problems who recovered miraculously. While his comment was limited to his inexplicable experience as a physician, the article was about Christopher – now a boy – who recovered after his grandmother put holy relics of Sr Mariam Thresia, who was elevated to sainthood the other day, under his bed.

“We don’t think Sreenivasan endorsed faith healing. However, since the matter has become a topic of discussion in social media, we decided to refer it to the IMA ethics committee which will ascertain whether he vouched for magical cure,” said Dr M E Sugathan, IMA state president.