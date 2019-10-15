Home States Kerala

Kerala HC serves notice to actor Mohanlal in ivory case

The case first surfaced in 2011, following an income tax raid at the superstar's home in Kochi, when it came to light that he was in possession of elephant tusks.

Published: 15th October 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday served a notice to superstar Mohanlal on a petition that the permission granted to him to keep elephant tusks should be cancelled.

The Chief Justice S. Manikumar after hearing the petition filed by a former Forest Service official ordered the notice to be served to the superstar and posted the case for further hearing after two weeks.

The case first surfaced in 2011, following an income tax raid at the superstar's home in Kochi, when it came to light that he was in possession of elephant tusks and the Forest department took up the case.

This issue has now surfaced in the High Court, after the Forest department filed their chargesheet against the superstar in the case in September at the Perumbavoor CJM Court.

Incidentally, Mohanlal in his affidavit pointed out that this case does not have any merit as the Forest department has already issued an ownership certificate of the ivory to him.

And since he is a popular figure, he said petitions are filed so as to make news and get publicity. The action of the Forest department to file a chargesheet, almost after seven years has been done with a mischievous intent, the actor said.

According to the rules, possession of elephant tusks by anyone is against the Forest and Wildlife Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal elephant tusks
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp