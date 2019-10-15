Kollam man could have buried his 84-yr-old mother alive

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The autopsy report of Savithri Sundaresan, 84, who was killed by her son in Kollam, has not only revealed the brutal assaults she suffered at his hands, but also pointed to the bitter truth that she could have been buried alive. The police suspect Sunil Kumar, 45, might have mistaken his mother to be dead after she turned unconscious during the assault and buried her.

Kollam East police, who had arrested Sunil on Sunday, also took into custody his friend Kuttan, an auto driver and co-accused in the crime, on Monday.

Savithri of Plamoottil Kizhakkath Veedu at Neethi Nagar in Pattathanam, who went missing on September 5, was strangled and buried on her house premises.

As per autopsy reports, her ribs were fractured and she had suffered injuries behind skull, said a police officer. Savithri’s daughter Lali lodged a complaint with the police on September 12 saying her mother had gone missing. Sunil said back then that his mother had left home after arguing with him.

The murder came to light after police conducted a detailed search on the house premises suspecting the hands of her son, a person with a criminal record. And it was found on Sunday morning that the body was buried near the septic tank behind their house.

In her complaint, Lali had stated her brother used to assault their mother for money. He is also suspected to be an alcoholic and drug addict, said the police officer. The body was exhumed by the police on Sunday. Sunil, an accused in the murder of youth from Pattathanam, is also involved in a ganja smuggling case.

Brutal assault

Postmortem examination showed the elderly woman suffered severe assaults at the hands of her son