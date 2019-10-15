Koodathayi murders: Too many loose ends even after 10-hr-long joint grilling

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The 10-and-a-half-hour-long grilling of the three arrested in the Koodathayi serial murder case - Jollyamma Joseph, husband Shaju Sakariya and his father Sakariya - ended at 8.30pm on Monday. It is learnt that the District Crime Branch (DCB) could not achieve any breakthrough in ascertaining the truth regarding various versions of the accused.

Death of Sily, Alphine in focus

The Crime Branch is mainly focusing on finding out the role of Shaju in the death of Sily and two-year-old Alphine. “Jolly had told us that Shaju was aware of the murder of his former wife Sily. Jolly had also told us that she made two attempts earlier to murder Sily and that Shaju knew about it. But Shaju vehemently denied the charges. The anomaly in their versions needs to be cleared,” said a police source. But during interrogation, both stuck to their earlier stance.

Jolly’s ex-husband Roy Thomas’s sister Renji Thomas had expressed suspicion that Sakariya had knowledge about some deaths. Sily’s brother had also come out against Sakariya. Crime Branch wants to get clarity on this. Police said that Shaju and Sakariya were questioned together in the morning. Both were questioned, along with Jolly, in the afternoon. Meanwhile, during interrogation, Mathew told the police that he had obtained cyanide from Prajikumar by paying Rs 5,000 and two liquor bottles.



“Though he sought cyanide on two occasions, Prajikumar gave it only once as it was out of stock,” said a police officer. Shaju’s sister Sheena had deposed to Thiruvambady police that it was she who gave the bread to Alphine which caused the kid’s death. Jolly had clandestinely laced cyanide in the bread but Sheena was unaware of the poisoning.Both Shaju and Sakariya were let off after 10 -and-a-half-hours of questioning.

‘Will prove case scientifically’

A nine-member police team, led by IT Cell Police Superintendent Divya A Gopinath, visited Ponnamattam house on Monday evening. She expressed confidence that the case would be proved scientifically. “The exclusivity, in this case, is that autopsy was not conducted on five bodies, which is definitely a challenge. More evidence have to be collected. This should be done and probe carried forward after consulting senior officers, forensic and toxicology experts,” she said.

SIT questions astrologer

Idukki: The team probing the serial murders questioned Krishnakumar, an astrologer from Kattappana, at his house on Monday. It was based on a statement given by Jolly’s family members that she had visited her ancestral house at Kattappana along with her late husband Roy and met an astrologer. Krishnakumar came under the scanner after it was reported that the amulet worn by Roy was given by him.

IUML suspends Imbichi Moyi

Kozhikode: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has suspended its local leader V K Imbichi Moyi in connection with the Koodathayi serial murder case. According to a release from the state committee office of IUML, the party has suspended Moyi from its primary membership. The SIT inspected Moyi’s house on Sunday following Jolly’s revelation that several of her documents were with him. Though police got nothing from Moyi’s house, they found Jolly’s ration card, which was registered with the ration shop owned by Moyi’s son. Besides, Moyi also told police that he tried to help Jolly remit land tax. The SIT also found that Jolly frequently contacted Imbichi Moyi over phone, hours before her arrest on October 5.

Deputy Collector finds lapses on part of revenue officials

Kozhikode: Deputy Collector C Biju has confirmed lapses on the part of revenue officials in accepting land tax of Ponnamattam family in the name of the key accused Jolly Joseph. This was confirmed after the deputy collector took the statement of Land Tribunal Tahsildar Jayashree S Warrier on Monday. Jayashree, a friend of Jolly, had allegedly colluded with the latter to remit the tax at Koodathayi village office, flouting rules, when she was working as Thamarassery additional tahsildar. The statement was taken as a part of the probe ordered by the revenue minister. The deputy collector said that he had summoned the officials of Koodathayi village office to the district collectorate. “A report in this regard will be submitted to the district collector within two weeks,” he told mediapersons. Meanwhile, Jayashree said that she has given all details to the authorities.

Petitioner Rojo arrives from US

Kottayam: Rojo Thomas, brother of Roy Thomas, one of the victims, arrived here from USA on Monday. Rojo had filed a complaint seeking re-investigation into the death of Roy. He arrived here following the request of the SIT probing the serial murder case. Rojo, who landed at Nedumbassery in the wee hours, headed to his sister Renji Thomas’ house at Chempu Toll near Vaikom. He is likely to appear before the team by Tuesday morning. Both Renji and Rojo distanced themselves from media, presumably on the basis of a police request.