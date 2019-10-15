Not an iota of truth in Chennithala's claims: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Terming the charges levelled against him by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala as baseless, Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel said his earlier allegations were also rejected by the High Court. Jaleel said like previous allegations, this will also prove to be a damp squib.

“The university allotted marks to the student after the application was found to be genuine. Earlier, Chennithala had alleged that I appointed a relative in a university and the Kerala High Court rejected a plea in that regard after it was found to be baseless,” he said. “Later, another allegation was levelled against me in connection with a land deal of Malayalam University. It was also rejected by the court. Now, he has come up with a new allegation. He has come out with the allegations keeping the upcoming byelections in mind,” said Jaleel.

“My ps attended the adalat conducted at MG University. Higher Education Department principal secretary, University V-C, syndicate members and others also attended. They jointly decided to allot marks to the student. If anybody has any objection, they can approach the court. I did not show any personal interest or put pressure to allot marks,” he said.