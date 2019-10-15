Home States Kerala

Only 3 from Maradu flats' first batch eligible for Rs 25L: Panel

The Maradu municipality had weeded out six applications from a total of 25 claims from  the residents and submitted 19 before the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Holy Faith H2O, one of the four apartment complexes at Maradu which was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court

An aerial view of Holy Faith H2O, one of the four apartment complexes at Maradu which was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court (Albin Mathew | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court-appointed committee overseeing the demolition of the high-rises in Maradu has found only 14 of the 19 flat owners who have applied for compensation are eligible. Of that 14, only three will receive Rs 25 lakh as they have showed more than that as the building value.

The Maradu municipality had weeded out six applications from a total of 25 claims from the residents and submitted 19 before the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee. As per the SC order, the committee was directed to arrive at the actual amount to be paid or Rs 25 lakh, whichever is less, based on the documents furnished. The remaining 318 flat owners have to submit their applications by Wednesday and the committee will review their claims at its next sitting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the residents’ claims, the committee which also comprises former chief secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD ex-chief engineer R Murukesan, decided to go by the amounts shown in the registered deeds for the first sale, which was far lower than the actual amount they paid.

However, the committee examined the claims of amount higher than shown in the deeds at its meeting on Monday and decided to keep them open for further adjudication.“We’ve gone by the amounts shown in the registered deeds for the first sale. Some of the claimants have a case that they’ve paid more amounts than shown in the deeds and the honourable Supreme Court has directed this committee to ascertain the actual amount paid by them. This claim is kept open for adjudication later,” said the proceedings note issued by the committee.

Jain Coral Cove resident Iyju A Jacob, who claimed Rs 2 crore of interim compensation, will receive only Rs 15,88,500 as per the committee’s recommendation. Golden Kayaloram resident Rani Pious Chirayath will receive the lowest interim compensation of Rs 13 lakh despite claiming Rs 1 crore.

Three owners --- P V Thomas & George Thomas (Alfa Serene), V M Nowfel (Jain Coral Cove) and V N Suresh Kumar (Jain Coral Cove) --- will receive Rs 25 lakh as they have furnished more than that as the building value.

The committee has also clarified that the remaining applications were not processed due to the unavailability of the first-sale deed. According to the committee, the second owner is entitled to get what the first owner has actually paid to the builder as the former is standing in the shoes of the latter.

