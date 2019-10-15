Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover graft: Vigilance reconstitutes probe team

Senior DySPs, inspectors brought on board to change present probe officer; T’Puram Spl Investigation Unit DySP may be given charge

Published: 15th October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After unearthing a mole within the bureau, who used to pass on crucial details to suspects in Palarivattom flyover case, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday reconstituted the entire probe team by bringing in two senior DySPs and two inspectors.

The decision to include the senior DySPs in the team was taken to change the current Investigation Officer (IO) -  DySP R Asok Kumar. Senior Vigilance officers told TNIE that the new IO will most probably be V Shyamkumar, DySP of Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit. As per an official release issued by the Vigilance Directorate, the other newly inducted officers were DySP KM Manoj, Inspectors Rijo P Joseph and Rajan K Aramana.

There were allegations that the investigation had come to a standstill after the probe team unearthed crucial evidence confirming the role of former PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju in the case.

Above all, a few highly sensitive probe details of the case got leaked to prime suspects who are yet to be arrested in the case. An inquiry conducted by the VACB, identified the mole within the bureau and immediately shunted him out. The senior vigilance officers suspect that there were attempts by a few officers to put pressure on former PWD secretary T O Sooraj to retract his earlier statements made against Ebrahim Kunju. After his arrest in the case, Sooraj had come out openly against Ebrahim Kunju revealing his role in the scam. Sooraj also submitted a petition before the Kerala High Court detailing the role of Ebrahim Kunju in helping the contractor of Palarivattom flyover.

T O Sooraj files bail plea again in High Court
Kochi: T O Sooraj, former PWD secretary and fourth accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case, on Monday approached the High Court seeking bail again. The High Court had dismissed his bail plea last week. Sooraj was arrested on August 30 and interrogated by the investigating officer. He has been in custody for the past 42 days.

The petitioner told the court that a Division Bench had directed the government to consider whether a load test can be conducted to determine the structural safety of the flyover before taking a final decision to demolish the structure. In such circumstances, further judicial custody is not necessary, stated the petition.

TAGS
Palarivattom flyover VACB corruption
