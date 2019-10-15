Rs 1.3 crore recommended for Nambi Narayanan in ISRO case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A recommendation has been made to the state government to provide Rs 1.30 crore as compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely implicated in the ISRO espionage case.

The recommendation was made by former state chief secretary K Jayakumar who was entrusted by the Kerala government to finalise the compensation amount.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the state government to provide Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Nambi Narayanan in view of the suffering that he underwent after being falsely implicated in the espionage case. The said amount was then handed over to him.

However, another petition submitted by the former scientist about 20 years ago seeking Rs 1 crore compensation is currently pending before the Sub Court in T’puram.

Taking this into consideration, the state government entrusted Jayakumar to come up with a final compensation amount. It appointed him as a mediator for an out-of-court settlement in the matter.

The recommendation was given a couple of months ago after consultations with Nambi himself, said Jayakumar.

“Now it’s for the state government to look into the legal modalities of the matter and take a call,” said Jayakumar.

Speaking to TNIE, Nambi welcomed the decision, and said, “I had filed the suit for a compensation 20 years ago. But it is only now that it’s being considered by the government. I want this case to be over quickly. I’ve been fighting for this for a long time.”