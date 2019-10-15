Home States Kerala

Special investigation team questions Jollyamma’s parents

The special team investigating the Koodathayi serial murder case on Monday questioned Jolly’s parents, her sister and brothers at their house at Valiyakandam in Kattappana.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma

Jollyamma (face covered)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The special team investigating the Koodathayi serial murder case on Monday questioned Jolly’s parents, her sister and brothers at their house at Valiyakandam in Kattappana.The team comprised Special Branch SI Jeevan George, who had first submitted a report recommending a detailed probe in the case. The team inquired mainly about two things — when did Jolly last came to Kattappana and the purpose of her visit.

When Jolly was arrested last week, her father Joseph had revealed to the investigating team that she had huge financial liabilities. The police had got information that Jolly used to visit her house at Kattappana often. However, she preferred to stay at her ancestral house only for a day and during the rest of the days she went out to visit some other places.

Jolly came to Kattappana last on the Thiruvonam day. However, she stayed only for two days at home.
Meanwhile, police got information that Jolly had gone to Coimbatore to meet Johnson, a close friend working at the BSNL office there. She had also stayed there for two days. Probe is on to find why Jolly visited Johnson and whether he was also involved in the crime.

When police inquired about how the family members tried to solve Jolly’s financial liabilities, her brother Noby said that she used to call him often and tell him about her financial issues.Jolly also sought money from her parents when she last came to Kattappana.

“I visited the Ponnamattam house along with some of my family members to discuss the property issue there. However, I understood that Jolly had forged land documents and I scolded her for the cheating she had done,” Noby said. Noby told the officials that he used to give Jolly money whenever she demanded. “However, she was never satisfied with the money we gave. Since I knew about her lavish nature, I used to deposit money in her children’s account,” he said

The team questioned Jolly’s parents in the presence of officials with the Kattappana police station and Kattappana village officer on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi murders Jollyamma Joseph
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp