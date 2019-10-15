Home States Kerala

Tribal cop’s suicide: 7 police officers surrender

Published: 15th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

PALAKKAD: Seven police personnel, who were named accused on the charge of abetting the suicide of tribal civil police officer NK Kumar of Kallekad AR camp, surrendered before the Crime Branch SP office here on Monday.

The officers — Assistant Sub-Inspectors N Rafeeq and P Harigovindan, senior civil police officer M Mohammed Azad and civil police officers K C Mahesh, S Sreejith, K Vysakh and V Jayesh — surrendered after the Kerala High Court dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas.

The charges levelled against them include abetment of suicide, robbery and atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The police personnel have been suspended from service. The first accused, former deputy commandant of the camp L Surendran, who had retired on July 31, was arrested earlier.

Attappadi native Kumar’s body was found on the railway tracks near the Lakkidi station on July 25. Family members had complained that Kumar ended his life due to caste discrimination and harassment by his colleagues at the camp. The suicide note recovered from the spot had also pointed to the fact.

Preliminary inquiry by the Special Branch DySP had found that Surendran and the other seven police personnel were guilty of harassing Kumar. It said they took away Kumar’s mobile phone. The house allotted to him was broken open and his personnel belongings were shifted without his consent. The inquiry found Kumar was harassed, but it could not collect any evidence of caste discrimination.

Though the seven personnel were suspended from service, the police were criticised for delaying their arrest citing flimsy reasons. The seven officers were taken to the district hospital for medical examination and later produced before the Palakkad Fast Track Court and remanded.

