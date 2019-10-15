Youth drowns, another goes missing in river

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A college student drowned and another went missing in a river in Moozhikal near here on Monday evening. The mishap occurred when the six-member team of students were bathing at the ghat in Moozhikkal- Pookattukuzhi river at 5.30 pm. The deceased is Alwin Joseph, 19, a native of Vaduvanchal in Wayanad. Wayanad Amabalavayal resident Amar, 19, is the missing person. The students staying at Green Palace Hostel here had ventured into the river after their classes. It is learnt that Amar didn’t know swimming.