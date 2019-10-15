Youth drowns, another goes missing in river

KOZHIKODE: A college student drowned and another went missing in a river in Moozhikal near here on Monday evening. The mishap occurred when the six-member team of students were bathing at the ghat in Moozhikkal- Pookattukuzhi river at 5.30 pm. The deceased is Alwin Joseph, 19, a native of Vaduvanchal in Wayanad. Wayanad Amabalavayal resident Amar, 19, is the missing person. The students staying at Green Palace Hostel here had ventured into the river after their classes. It is learnt that Amar didn’t know swimming.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
China condemns US House approval of bill on Hong Kong
Steve Smith, David Warner among most expensive players in 'The Hundred' draft
One in three children under age of 5 malnourished: UNICEF report
Will support Jananayak Janta Party, says Ashok Tanwar after quitting Congress
Telangana special police constable shoots self at CM's farmhouse