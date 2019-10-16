Anticipatory bail plea of Maradu builder: Crime Branch’s view sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday sought the view of the Crime Branch on a petition for anticipatory bail filed by one of the directors of the builders of an apartment in Maradu slated for demolition. The Crime Branch had registered a case against J Paul Raj, director of Alfa Serene Ventures, under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The case was registered after Susan Thomas, a resident of Alfa Serene Apartment, Maradu, lodged a complaint before Panangad police alleging Paul had cheated her by concealing cases registered for constructing the flats flouting CRZ norms and thereby causing a loss of `66 lakh for her. Later, the case was transferred to Crime Branch. Paul Raj moved court seeking anticipatory bail on Monday.

When the case came up for hearing, the prosecution and the counsel for the petitioner sought time. Following this, the case was posted for Wednesday. Earlier, the probe team sought the government’s permission to slap charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the builders and officials who sanctioned the apartment complexes’ construction in violation of CRZ norms.