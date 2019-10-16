Crime Branch likely to move court for extending Jolly's police custody

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The seven-day police custody of Jollyamma alias Jolly and her co-accused in the sensational Koodathayi serial killing case will end on Wednesday. Accordingly, the District Crime Branch (DCB) which is probing the case is likely to request the court to extend the custody period to Saturday.

DCB will produce prime accused Jolly, second accused M S Mathew and Preji Kumar before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class magistrate court 2 on Wednesday afternoon. Further, the court is likely to consider bail application of the second accused. Meanwhile, Jolly has not filed bail application so far.

The trio was taken to police custody for detailed questioning in the murder of Roy Thomas, former husband of the prime accused, on October 10.

The custody period will end at 5 pm. The accused had also confessed their involvement in the murder of five other members of the family. Jolly was booked in five more murder cases while Mathew is her co-accused in four cases. Preji is accused in three cases.

On Tuesday, the probe team continued the day-long interrogation of the accused. The police also recorded the statements of Rojo Thomas, brother of Roy, his sister Renji, Jolly’s children Romo and Ronald. In addition, police also initiated quizzing of the prime accused individually and along with family members.

Meanwhile, Divya Gopinath, superintendent of police (ICT), collected evidence from Santhi Hospital, Omassery, where the victims were brought dead.