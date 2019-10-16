Home States Kerala

Crime Branch likely to move court for extending Jolly's police custody

The seven-day police custody of Jollyamma alias Jolly and her co-accused in the sensational Koodathayi serial killing case will end on Wednesday.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi.

File photo of police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The seven-day police custody of Jollyamma alias Jolly and her co-accused in the sensational Koodathayi serial killing case will end on Wednesday. Accordingly, the District Crime Branch (DCB) which is probing the case is likely to request the court to extend the custody period to Saturday.

DCB will produce prime accused Jolly, second accused M S Mathew and Preji Kumar before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class magistrate court 2 on Wednesday afternoon. Further, the court is likely to consider bail application of the second accused. Meanwhile, Jolly has not filed bail application so far. 
The trio was taken to police custody for detailed questioning in the murder of Roy Thomas, former husband of the prime accused, on October 10. 

The custody period will end at 5 pm. The accused had also confessed their involvement in the murder of five other members of the family. Jolly was booked in five more murder cases while Mathew is her co-accused in four cases. Preji is accused in three cases.

On Tuesday, the probe team continued the day-long interrogation of the accused. The police also recorded the statements of Rojo Thomas, brother of Roy, his sister Renji, Jolly’s children Romo and Ronald. In addition, police also initiated quizzing of the prime accused individually and along with family members. 
Meanwhile, Divya Gopinath, superintendent of police (ICT), collected evidence from Santhi Hospital, Omassery, where the victims were brought dead. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi murders Jollyamma Joseph
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp