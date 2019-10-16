Maradu: Crime Branch arrests builder, 2 ex-officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the illegal appropriation of government land and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms by the builders of high-rise apartments at Maradu, arrested three persons on Tuesday. Director of a construction company and Maradu grama panchayat’s two retired officials have been held — in the first set of arrests — on charges of corruption and criminal misconduct of a public servant, the police said.

The arrested three are Sani Francis of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd, and Mohammed Ashraf and PE Joseph, who were the secretary and junior superintendent, respectively, of the Maradu panchayat (now a municipality) when permission was granted for the construction of the complexes.

The SIT had collected the statements of all three prior to the arrest. A police officer said more arrests are likely. The SIT is also trying to recover more documents from the parties concerned.

The SIT has sought the government’s permission to slap charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the builders and officials who sanctioned construction. A petition has also been filed before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court seeking action against the officials who permitted the construction. The SIT had earlier conducted simultaneous searches at the builders’ offices.

Meanwhile, the SIT is performing multiple tasks simultaneously. Apart from collecting statements of apartment owners and other parties associated with the builders, they are also verifying hundreds of documents they had seized from the Maradu municipality and builders’ offices.