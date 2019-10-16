Missing teen student’s body found

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The 19-year-old boy who went missing in a river in Moozhikkal near here on Monday evening was recovered by rescuers on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Amar, 19, a resident of Ambalavayal in Wayanad.

Of the six boys who were bathing at the ghat in Moozhikkal-Pookattukuzhi river, Alwin Joseph, 19, a native of Vaduvanchal in Wayanad drowned and the body was recovered on Monday itself. But the rescue team could not trace Amar on Monday despite searching for hours. It was after a four-hour-long search that the body was recovered on Tuesday, officials said.