Petrol pump owner found dead; 3 in police net

A petrol bunk owner, who failed to return home from his outlet on Monday night, was on Tuesday found dead by the roadside at Mammiyoor near Guruvayur here.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A petrol bunk owner, who failed to return home from his outlet on Monday night, was on Tuesday found dead by the roadside at Mammiyoor near Guruvayur here. Three persons have been taken into custody by the Guruvayur police in connection with his death. The body of Manoharan, 60, hailing from Kaipamangalam, was seen lying before a deserted building with his hands tied in the back. 

After being informed by morning walkers, who stumbled on the body, police rushed to the spot and identified it as that of Manoharan reported missing from Kaipamangalam nearby.  Officers said the CCTV footage obtained from Moonnupeedika Fuels run by Manoharan, showed him leaving the outlet in his car around 12.50 am. And when his daughter called up Manoharan’s number around 1.50 am as he was unusually late, an unidentified person answered the call saying he was asleep.  Though she tried the number again, it was switched off. Following this, the family lodged a complaint with Kaipamangalam police.

Manoharan

Manoharan’s gold chain along with the car has gone missing. It is believed that the vehicle contained the day’s collection from the petrol bunk.  City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra said investigation in the case is on.

“We are probing how Manoharan reached Guruvayur and also about the missing car,” he said. Attempts are being made to recover Manoharan’s mobile phone, besides gathering footage from CCTV cameras along the likely route the deceased must have taken.

Petrol bunks to be closed for 4 hrs today
Petrol bunks in Thrissur district to remain shut from 1 pm to 5 pm on Wednesday in protest against the murder of Manoharan

The body of Manoharan, 60, hailing from Kaipamangalam, was seen lying before a deserted building. Manoharan’s gold chain and his car are missing

Autopsy indicates death by strangulation
Thrissur: Autopsy at Thrissur Government Medical College revealed the death was caused by strangulation. Sources said the police have taken three into custody and interrogation is progressing. It is suspected that Manoharan was murdered for money as he had the day’s collection from the petrol bunk on him

