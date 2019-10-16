Home States Kerala

Reduced compensation: Maradu flat owners to move SC

Say decision of Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee violates apex court’s order; some hopeful of a humane approach from panel

Published: 16th October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

File photo of residents of Maradu Holy Faith H2O apartments staging a hunger strike (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Justice Balakrishnan Nair committee decided to go ahead with the disbursal of interim compensation based on the building value furnished in the sales deed, flat owners of all four complexes at Maradu have objected to the decision and are planning to approach the Supreme Court. The residents have termed the decision as a direct violation of the apex court verdict of September 27 to demolish the highrises which violated the CRZ norms. 

“We will file our objection to the committee’s decision before the Supreme Court (SC) on October 25. It is a blatant violation of the apex court order which says Rs 25 lakh should be given to the bona fide owners within four weeks. There was no direction to follow the amount given in the registered sales deed. All other observations are the committee’s figment of imagination. We are now in the situation of losing our homes as well as the deserved compensation,” said Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove.

Manoj, a practising advocate at the SC, also questioned the need for reducing the amount based on the sales deed. “The government is not shelling out the amount from the taxpayers’ money. As per the order, the money is being given from the exchequer initially, but will be recovered from the builders and erring officials. This (the committee’s decision) is nothing but an afterthought,” he added.At the same time, several flat owners are still hopeful of a humane approach from the committee in the upcoming sittings. 

“We are planning to approach the committee again. As it has demanded payment details from the builder, all of us are hopeful of convincing the committee with our facts. Above all, we have to be compensated for the loss we are incurring and it should be based on the present value of the loss,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents’ Association.

Meanwhile, residents of Holy Faith H2O will convene a meeting of all residents to decide the future course of action. “Many of our residents are flying down from abroad by Wednesday. It may not be possible for everyone to file their documents to stake their claims for interim compensation. We are optimistic of getting an extension from the committee to explain our side on the issue,” said Joyson E Pallan, secretary, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Supreme Court
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp