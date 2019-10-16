Home States Kerala

Yellow alert issued for nine Kerala districts

The weather model issued by the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in nine districts on Wednesday. 

Published: 16th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The weather model issued by the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in nine districts on Wednesday. They are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. On Thursday, all central and southern districts except Thrissur will get isolated heavy showers. On Friday, southern Kerala will receive showers.

Isolated heavy showers are likely to lash the state, especially southern Kerala, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from the country and is expected to exit the state in the next two days. By October 20, northeast monsoon is likely to set in the state. This year, conditions are favourable for an early onset of the monsoon.

Advisory to fishermen
The IMD weather bulletin has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 km per hour and gusting to 65 km per hour is predicted over southeast Arabian Sea off North Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp