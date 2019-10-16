Yellow alert issued for nine Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The weather model issued by the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in nine districts on Wednesday. They are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. On Thursday, all central and southern districts except Thrissur will get isolated heavy showers. On Friday, southern Kerala will receive showers.

Isolated heavy showers are likely to lash the state, especially southern Kerala, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from the country and is expected to exit the state in the next two days. By October 20, northeast monsoon is likely to set in the state. This year, conditions are favourable for an early onset of the monsoon.

Advisory to fishermen

The IMD weather bulletin has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 km per hour and gusting to 65 km per hour is predicted over southeast Arabian Sea off North Kerala.