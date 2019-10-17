Customs raids jewellers in Thrissur; seizes 121 kg of gold 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major raid conducted by the preventive wing of Customs Department in the district, 121 kg of gold worth around `30 crore was seized.

As per sources, the raid was conducted in 21 jewellery shops and manufacturing units in various parts of the district, including Cherpu and Ollur that have small shops selling gold ornaments.

Notices were served on 17 for keeping unaccounted money and gold. Indian currency worth Rs 2 cr, besides $2,000 were also seized.