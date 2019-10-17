Gas tanker overturns in Kasaragod town

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A bullet tanker transporting cooking gas of Hindustan Petroleum (HP) overturned on the national highway at Adukathbayal in Kasaragod town. The police said traffic on the busy Mangaluru-Kasaragod highway had been diverted following the leak.

The police shut the highway at Chowki and new bus stand on either side of the accident spot. The traffic is being diverted at Vidyanagar and Chowki.

The district administration declared holiday for schools and madrasas in and around Adukathbayal. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Wednesday. The officials used public address systems of places of worship to alert people of the accident.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuated around 60 houses within a 1-km radius of the accident and asked residents in the extended neighbourhood to be cautious.

Kerala State Electricity Board officials said they suspended power supply to the area to avoid sparks and fire accident.

District police chief James Joseph visited the site and monitored the operation. The police said the tanker was transporting gas from Mangaluru to Coimbatore. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the tanker overturned. In the impact, the capsule got detached from the carrier, said officers at the spot. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel used material from a hardware shop to temporarily close the leak.