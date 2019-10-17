Here's how the Tamil Nadu-Kerala gold smuggling channel was exposed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The covert operation by the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) Kerala which led to the state's largest gold seizure of 123 kgs gold from Thrissur has exposed major rackets that are pumping gold in the grey market from Tamil Nadu through the road network. The Customs team has decided to expand its probe to trace-out benefactors of the racket including gold merchants and jewellers.

The Customs operation was being planned since July this year after Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar received inputs about the large quantity of gold from Tamil Nadu coming through a land route to Thrissur. After gathering intelligence about the carriers, places where the gold is stocked, and their modus operandi, the operation was executed in the early hours of Wednesday.

A team of 177 officers and staff comprising two Joint Commissioners, eight Deputy Commissioners/Assistant Commissioners, 138 other ranked officials, four officers with Director General of GST Intelligence and 25 drivers executed the operation.

"We had identified three batches of carriers who bring gold bullion from Tamil Nadu. Two batches arrived on transport buss and one batch arrived on a train. We could successfully intercept two batches comprising 15 carriers and recovered 21 kgs of gold. Two vehicles were also seized," Sumit Kumar said.

The next phase of the operation was to strike at places where the gold was stocked. Customs had identified 23 such places in Thrissur mostly residences, offices and small-sized godowns. "For the search purpose, 23 separate teams were formed. In the subsequent search as many as 102 kgs of gold were recovered. In some locations, people in the building resisted the search operation for which we sought the assistance of Kerala Police," he said.

Apart from gold, over Rs 2 crores in Indian Currency, US Dollars 1900 were seized. In total 17 persons have been detained, 123 kgs worth over Rs 50 crores have recovered. The customs team is separately interrogating the detained persons to identify the suppliers and benefactors of the illegal supply. After the interrogation, the arrest of the accused persons would be recorded.

"After the search and detention, the next phase to track down the persons who are behind the racket. This includes persons who are pumping gold from Tamil Nadu and who are receiving the end product. We will also identify persons who are aiding these fellows. All stakeholders in the gold industry know that gold reaching through the illegal channel is much higher than supplied through the legal channel," he said.

Gold flow from Tamil Nadu:

The 90 per cent of gold flow through land route comes from Tamil Nadu. The Customs investigation has revealed that gold stocked at various locations in Thrissur came from Trichy and Chennai where transport buses and trains were used to supply it to other states. "We suspect that gold coming from abroad reaching Tamil Nadu and dispatched to other states. The gold is given only to carriers who can transport the gold in transport buses and trains. Public transport mode is used to evade any detection," Sumit Kumar said.

Why Thrissur?

Even though Thrissur has comparatively less number of gold industries than other districts of the state, it was selected for stocking gold clandestinely. Thrissur being the centre of Kerala, the location makes it easier smugglers to0 dispatch the processed gold to other parts of Kerala. "Gold bullions are brought to Thrissur where it is processed into ornaments and coins at secret locations. Coimbatore to Thrissur is only 2 hours distance by road and rail route. From Thrissur, the gold can move to North and South parts of Kerala," an officer.

The carriers

The carriers usually travel in groups each consisting of five to ten members. Each carrier gets around Rs 3000 for smuggling the gold consignment on every single occasion. One carrier will be carrying more than 1 kgs of gold in jackets or bags. A carrier smuggles gold at least once in five days. The persons used for smuggling are mostly youth.

