Jaleel denies involvement in MG University ‘marks donation’ row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Wednesday said neither he nor his office intervened to award special moderation for examinations conducted by MG University, as alleged by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Jaleel said the decision on awarding moderation was not taken for the first time in the state. Syndicates of various universities have decided on moderation on various occasions. He cited an instance during the previous UDF Government’s tenure when Calicut University awarded 20 marks as moderation to enable a number of failed candidates to pass the BTech examination.

“The Opposition Leader has failed to bring out any solid evidence regarding interference by me or my office in university affairs. If there is any lapse on the part of the MG University Syndicate which took the decision, let the Chancellor (Governor) inquire and take appropriate action. The government has no involvement in the episode,” Jaleel said.



The minister said the decision on special moderation was taken by the MG university Syndicate not for the benefit of one candidate alone. He said as many as 150 students of MG University benefited through the special moderation exercise.

KU & KTU episodes

On reports that the minister had meddled in Kerala University’s affairs, Jaleel said, “Our aim is to ensure that universities in the state conduct examinations and declare results at the same time. Such interventions on the part of the higher education department will continue,” he said.



Jaleel also clarified about his staff being present at an adalat at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) in which a controversial decision was taken to conduct revaluation for a student to enable him to pass the BTech course.