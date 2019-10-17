Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Court gives cops more time to quiz accused trio

KOZHIKODE: The Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday extended the police interrogation period of Jollyamma Thomas and the two co-accused in the Koodathayi serial killings by two days.

The custody of prime accused Jolly, second accused M S Mathew and third accused Preji Kumar was extended after the probe team sought more time. The custody will end at 5 pm on Friday. The court is also likely to consider the bail petition of the accused.

The probe team cited three reasons for extending the interrogation period.  While questioning, Preji Kumar revealed he had got the cyanide used for killing Roy Thomas from Coimbatore. Hence evidence has to be collected from Coimbatore in the presence of the accused.

Jolly’s family at Kattappana had attempted to get anticipatory bail for her. Hence, further investigation and evidence collection are required at Kattappana to check possible  involvement of her family in the case.
Further, the police have collected a white powder — which is suspected to be cyanide — from the house of the key accused. Scientific examination is required to identify the material.

