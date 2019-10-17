Home States Kerala

MGU brass shrugs off smouldering scandal, terming it syndicate decision

The syndicate members also claimed it has the right to do so.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Standing firm on its decision in the mark ‘donation’ controversy, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas and syndicate members claimed the special moderation was awarded to the BTech students as a policy decision of the syndicate.

“With the petitions of the BTech students piled before the university regarding technical troubles to complete the course after it was transferred to the Technological University, the MG University syndicate unanimously took a policy decision that special moderation can be awarded for students who failed in one subject. There is no lapse in this decision, which stands for social justice and equity,” said Sabu.

