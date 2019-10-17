Home States Kerala

More wet weather as northeast monsoon sets in

With southwest monsoon having withdrawn from the entire country, northeast monsoon set in over the state and other southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With southwest monsoon having withdrawn from the entire country, northeast monsoon set in over the state and other southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated spells of heavy rain across the state till October 19. 

According to IMD, thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 40kmph, accompanied by moderate rainfall, is very likely to occur in one or two places across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts over the next three days.

In view of this, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning that chances of lightning strikes are high between 2pm and 10pm. 

According to meteorologists, the northeast monsoon, which will be active for the next two months, is expected to be normal in Kerala this year. The southwest monsoon, which entered the state on June 8 brought bountiful rainfall, with the state recording 13 per cent excess till September 30. However, the state saw a 19 per cent deficit over the first two weeks of October. While normal rainfall was estimated at 155.4 mm during the period, the state received only 126.6 mm.

Dams in the state have received steady inflow during August and September. KSEB expects the reservoirs to be full by the time northeast monsoon withdraws. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
southwest monsoon northeast monsoon
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp