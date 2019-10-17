Potholed roads, crumbling bridges and a byelection

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The overpowering stench of rotting vegetables, littered waste, crumbling buildings and traffic block caused by vendors jostling for space on the road. Ernakulam market has been clamouring for space for decades and its squalid environs on account of shoddy maintenance leave the hordes thronging its narrow lanes sick to their stomach.



And the motorcade of UDF candidate TJ Vinodh, who is also the deputy mayor, sweeps into the market’s din. As party workers scramble to accord a warm reception to the candidate, customers are in a spot of bother.

“These narrow roads are the curse of the city and the space crunch in the market makes it all the more difficult. Even two-wheelers cannot reach the market during the rush hour,” rued Aboobacker, a resident of Vaduthala, who had come to get vegetables.



The candidate delivers a short speech, seeks the blessings of the vendors and the motorcade moves on. The potholed roads has been a major talking point during the poll campaign leaving the UDF, which rules the corporation, in a difficult position.

“Things need to change. The city has been lagging behind in infrastructure development and the lackadaisical attitude of the corporation has added to the woes of the city. LDF candidate Manu Roy is a good person and I think the voters will opt for a change this time,” said Abdul Rahman, a head load worker and CPM supporter.



His comment starts a political debate and K Kamaran, a Muslim League activist, objects to the argument. “Ernakulam has witnessed development only during the UDF rule and Vinodh will get elected as he is a popular face,” he said.

“LDF is alleging that roads are in bad condition. The roads across the state are in a pitiable condition and the PWD alone is responsible for the plight of the commuters. What had the CPM, which ruled the corporation for several years, done for the market’s development?” asked Kamaran.



The scene shifts to Gandhinagar, where a group of women gather around LDF candidate Manu Roy complaining about waterlogging in the area.

“Though politicians make tall promises during election campaign, they are not bothered about the travails of the poor and the needy,” complained a resident. At Thanthonnithuruthu, an island near Mulavukadu, the residents accorded a warm reception to NDA candidate C G Rajagopal, more familiar to the public as ‘Muthu’. The residents complained that both the UDF and the LDF have been ignoring the fishermen, who are struggling to survive.

“The island’s 65-odd residents have to rely on the High Court Jetty - Mulavukadu boat service to reach the mainland and the demand for a bridge remains a distant dream.” said T M Pratapan, a resident. As a regular visitor to the colony, Rajagopal has warm ties with the area and assures the people that he will take care of their problems if elected. At the SRM Road Darussalam Sabha, Mohammad Shafi Lathif, president, received the BJP candidate and accompanied him to the meeting with the residents. While potholed roads and the closed Palarivattom flyover dominate the campaign, burning issues, including the lack of basic amenities, fail to grab the attention of the politicians.

Ernakulam, regarded as a Congress citadel, is witnessing a fierce triangular fight with the LDF, UDF and the BJP launching aggressive campaign to woo the voters. While the LDF highlights the potholed roads and the Palarivattom flyover, the UDF tries to expose the anti-people policies of the ruling CPM. The UDF banks on the good-will created by former MLA Hibi Eden, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Ernakulam. History favours the UDF as the Left could trounce the Congress in the seat only twice since 1957. However, CPM workers refer to the outcome in the 1998 bypoll when LDF-backed independent Sebastian Paul came out a surprise winner.

LDF has fielded Manu Roy, son of veteran journalist KM Roy as independent, eyeing the votes of the Latin Catholic community, which holds sway in the constituency. V D Satheesan, MLA, who is coordinating the UDF election campaign said, the LDF is trying to put the blame on the corporation for the condition of roads in Kochi to divert the attention from the failures and corruption of Pinarayi Vijayan Government.

“The UDF Government, which was in power in 2011, had allotted `83 crore in three phases for road repairs. The roads were repaired and beautified using funds during the UDF regime. However, in the past three years, the LDF Government has not provided a single penny to Kochi Corporation for road work,” alleged Satheesan.

Dismissing the allegations, CPM leader and corporation Opposition leader K J Antony said the government has allocated Rs 527.33 crore for renovation of the roads and to prevent waterlogging in Kochi city during the past three years. “However, 50 per cent of the fund has lapsed as the corporation failed to formulate an action plan,” he said.



The BJP-NDA is banking on its candidate CG Rajagopal, who has personal contacts across the constituency, to deliver the goods.