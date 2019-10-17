Home States Kerala

Trio held for murder of petrol pump owner

In a major success, the investigation team in the murder of petrol bunk owner Manoharan has arrested three youths within 48 hours of the crime which took place on Monday  midnight.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major success, the investigation team in the murder of petrol bunk owner Manoharan has arrested three youths within 48 hours of the crime which took place on Monday midnight.  
Anas, 20, Ansar, 21, and Steyo Jose, 20, hailing from Kaipamangalam were nabbed on the basis of the information gleaned from various sources,  said Irinjalakuda DySP Famous Varghese who is heading the team. 

“Though the accused went underground soon after the crime, we tracked them down with the help of tip-off from various sources,” said the DySP. 
Apparently, the trio committed the act with the aim of stealing the day’s collection from the petrol station which they believed Manoharan was carrying in the car, police said. Ansar had seen Manoharan counting the cash at the petrol bunk several times. 

The cops said the trio travelling on motorbike tailed Manoharan’s car as he left the petrol station. They intentionally rear-ended his vehicle. When he got out of the car, they threatened him at gun point and pushed him into the rear section of the car. 
Though Manoharan repeatedly told them he had left the money back at the petrol station, the desperadoes refused to believe him. When he became motionless, they dumped the body by the roadside near Guruvayur, said cops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp