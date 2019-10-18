CPM to lodge plaint against NSS for seeking votes in name of caste

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the party will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the Nair Service Society (NSS) for seeking votes in the name of caste in the upcoming byelections.

“Chief Electoral Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena had said caste-based organisations seeking votes in the name of caste was a violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, we will file a complaint against NSS,” Kodiyeri told reporters.

His statement follows the Nair Service Society’s (NSS) decision to break away from its long-held ‘equidistance’ policy and call on its members to maintain ‘right distance’ in the bypolls. In Vattiyoorkavu, one of the assembly constituencies going to polls on October 21, an NSS leader had openly sought votes for UDF. Few days ago, Meena had said caste-based organisations publicly seeking votes in the name of caste amounted to violation of the poll code.